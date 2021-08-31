Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 1:24PM MST until August 31 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 930 PM MST Tuesday /930 PM PDT Tuesday/.

* At 124 PM MST /124 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to

1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly, particularly where washes

cross Highway 78.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Palo Verde and Cibola.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 62 and 71.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Crazy Woman Wash, Vinagre Wash, Gould Wash, Lopez Wash, Clip Wash,

Hart Mine Wash, Colorado River and Milpitas Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.