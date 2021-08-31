Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 2:24PM MST until August 31 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 224 PM MST /224 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain near Highway 78. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Palo Verde and Cibola.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 62 and 71.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Crazy Woman Wash, Vinagre Wash, Gould Wash, Lopez Wash, Clip Wash,

Hart Mine Wash, Colorado River and Milpitas Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.