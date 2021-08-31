Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 5:25PM PDT until August 31 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 830 PM PDT.
* At 525 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
State Route 62 (Twentynine Palms Highway) east of Twentynine Palms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
