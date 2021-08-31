Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 5:44PM PDT until August 31 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 845 PM PDT.

* At 544 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area with the heaviest rain occurring

along Highway 86 just west of Desert Shores where flash flooding

is likely. Additional thunderstorms with heavy rain are occurring

over Chiriaco Summit. Water from this will flow southwest across

Box Canyon. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Box Canyon, Coachella, Borrego Springs, Thermal, Hwy S22 Between

Borrego Springs And Imperial County Line, Highway 86, La Quinta,

Mecca and Santa Rosa Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.