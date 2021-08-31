Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 5:58PM PDT until September 1 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 200 AM PDT Wednesday.

* At 558 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Chiriaco Summit, Desert Center, North Shore and Cottonwood Visitor

Center.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 111 between mile markers 64 and 65.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 109.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 7.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.