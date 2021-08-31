Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 6:37PM PDT until August 31 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 637 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain continue to push northward into the warned area. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along State Route 62.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
State Route 62 (Twentynine Palms Highway) east of Twentynine Palms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.