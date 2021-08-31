Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 6:47PM PDT until August 31 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 647 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rain has

ended over the warning area. However, the recent heavy rain has

likely lead to flooding which will take some time to drain.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 86, Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial County

Line, Box Canyon, Mecca and Santa Rosa Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.