Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 7:08PM PDT until August 31 at 10:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1015 PM PDT.
* At 708 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Essex, State Route 66, and Goffs Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments