Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 7:19PM PDT until August 31 at 11:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 719 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in Imperial Valley. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

El Centro, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Salton City, Ocotillo,

Westmorland, El Centro Naval Airfield, Salton Sea Beach, Desert

Shores, Calipatria, Dixieland, Seeley, Winona, Alamorio, Coyote

Wells, Wiest, Heber and Coolidge Springs.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 86 between mile markers 10 and 19.

CA Route 98 near mile marker 1…and

between mile markers 12 and 13…and

between mile markers 2 and 5.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 20.

CA Route 78 near mile marker 1…and

between mile markers 10 and 18.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 10 and 19.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Carrizo Wash, Coral Wash, Salton Sea, Alamo River, Tarantula Wash,

South Fork Palm Wash, Wonderstone Wash, Fish Creek Wash, New

River, Myer Creek, Palm Canyon Wash, Gert Wash, Salt Creek Slough,

Tule Wash and San Felipe Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.