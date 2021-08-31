Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 8:04PM PDT until August 31 at 10:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 804 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Essex, State Route 66, and Goffs Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.