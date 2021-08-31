Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 8:28PM PDT until September 1 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 828 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Chiriaco Summit, Desert Center, North Shore and Cottonwood Visitor

Center.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 111 between mile markers 64 and 65.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 109.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 7.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.