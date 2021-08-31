Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 9:17PM MST until September 1 at 2:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 230 AM MST /230 AM PDT/.

* At 917 PM MST /917 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

produced heavy rain along Highway 78 in eastern Imperial County.

Up to 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Palo Verde and Cibola.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 62 and 71.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Crazy Woman Wash, Vinagre Wash, Gould Wash, Lopez Wash, Clip Wash,

Hart Mine Wash, Colorado River and Milpitas Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.