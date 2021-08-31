Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 1:13PM MST until August 31 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Western La Paz County in west central Arizona…
Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 715 PM MST Tuesday /715 PM PDT Tuesday/.
* At 113 PM MST /113 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due
to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly near Highway 78 and Milpitas Wash. Between 0.5 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Palo Verde, Cibola and Ripley.
Highway 78 and Milpitas Wash is the most likely place to experience
minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Crazy Woman Wash, Vinagre Wash, Gould Wash, Lopez Wash, Clip Wash,
Hart Mine Wash, Mule Wash, Colorado River and Milpitas Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
