Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 31 at 5:17PM PDT until August 31 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 516 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles west of

Desert Shores, or 13 miles northwest of Salton City, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial County Line, Thermal,

Mecca and Santa Rosa Mountain.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.