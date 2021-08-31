Special Weather Statement issued August 31 at 1:35PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 135 PM MST/135 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Cibola, or 31 miles northwest of Martinez Lake,

moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Cibola, Palo Verde and Ripley.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 56 and 80.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.