Special Weather Statement issued August 31 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 415 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

El Centro Naval Airfield, or 7 miles east of Plaster City, moving

north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Salton City,

Ocotillo, Holtville, Westmorland, Bombay Beach, Mt. Signal, El Centro

Naval Airfield, Ocotillo Wells, Fish Creek Wash, Coyote Wells,

Alamorio, Seeley, Bonds Corner, Heber and Winona.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and

52.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 18.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 29, and between mile markers

57 and 61.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.