Heat Advisory issued September 4 at 5:15AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures of 100 to 106 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hot weather may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Comments