Excessive Heat Warning issued September 5 at 1:50AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102
to 106 expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
