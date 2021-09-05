Heat Advisory issued September 5 at 1:50AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 96 to 103.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains and San Diego County Mountains below 6000 feet.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.