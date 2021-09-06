Heat Advisory issued September 6 at 9:44PM PDT until September 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains below 6000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will decrease by several
degrees on Tuesday but then increase again Wednesday through
Friday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
