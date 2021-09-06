Heat Advisory issued September 6 at 9:44PM PDT until September 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains below 6000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will decrease by several

degrees on Tuesday but then increase again Wednesday through

Friday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.