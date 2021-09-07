Skip to Content
today at 10:27 AM
Published 3:05 AM

Heat Advisory issued September 7 at 3:05AM PDT until September 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Highs temperatures warming to the upper 90s to 104 on
Thursday.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be warming for today through
Thursday with Thursday the warmest day.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

