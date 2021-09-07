Skip to Content
today at 10:27 AM
Published 3:05 AM

Heat Advisory issued September 7 at 3:05AM PDT until September 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s below 6000
feet.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains below 6000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

