Heat Advisory issued September 7 at 3:05AM PDT until September 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s below 6000
feet.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains below 6000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.