Heat Advisory issued September 7 at 9:50PM PDT until September 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures warming to the lower 90s to 102 on
Thursday.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The warming will continue, with Thursday
being the warmest day.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
