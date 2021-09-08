Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 12:55PM PDT until September 8 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of
100 to 108 expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.