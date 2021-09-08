Excessive Heat Warning issued September 8 at 3:15AM PDT until September 9 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected. Forecast high
temperatures are 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, and Pahrump;
109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 117
to 122 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and
southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.