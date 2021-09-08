Heat Advisory issued September 8 at 12:55PM PDT until September 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s up to 103.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.