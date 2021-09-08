Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued September 8 at 3:35AM PDT until September 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s below
6000 feet.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains below 6000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

