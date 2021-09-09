Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 2:34PM PDT until September 9 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 545 PM PDT.
* At 234 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs
And Big Bear, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Green
Valley Lake, Cedar Glen and Fawnskin.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
