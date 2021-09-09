Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 3:29PM PDT until September 9 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, western Beaumont,

Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.