Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 3:53PM PDT until September 9 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1
inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Apple Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake,
Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy
18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Green Valley Lake, Cedar
Glen and Fawnskin.
Highway 18 is closed due to earlier flooding and additional rains
will exacerbate ongoing issues.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
