Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 3:53PM PDT until September 9 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1

inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Apple Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake,

Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy

18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Green Valley Lake, Cedar

Glen and Fawnskin.

Highway 18 is closed due to earlier flooding and additional rains

will exacerbate ongoing issues.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.