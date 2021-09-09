Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 4:33PM PDT until September 9 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 745 PM PDT.
* At 433 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northwestern Palm Springs, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild,
Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hemet, San
Jacinto, Beaumont, Banning, Cabazon, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And
Mountain Center, Valle Vista, Mountain Center, Whitewater,
Calimesa, Saboba Indian Reservation and Morongo Indian Reservation.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
