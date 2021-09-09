Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 5:47PM PDT until September 9 at 9:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 945 PM PDT.
* At 547 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Joshua Tree National Park and the Cottonwood Visitor Center.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
