Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 6:13PM PDT until September 9 at 9:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 613 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cottonwood Visitor Center.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.