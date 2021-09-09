Flood Advisory issued September 9 at 3:46PM PDT until September 9 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 346 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San

Jacinto State Park, eastern Beaumont, Banning, Cabazon, Saboba

Indian Reservation and Morongo Indian Reservation.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.