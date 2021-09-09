Skip to Content
Flood Advisory issued September 9 at 3:46PM PDT until September 9 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 346 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San
Jacinto State Park, eastern Beaumont, Banning, Cabazon, Saboba
Indian Reservation and Morongo Indian Reservation.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

