Heat Advisory issued September 9 at 2:55AM PDT until September 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures in the mid 90s to 102.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

