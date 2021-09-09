Heat Advisory issued September 9 at 9:53PM PDT until September 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s below

6000 feet.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains below 6000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.