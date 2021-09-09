Heat Advisory issued September 9 at 9:53PM PDT until September 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s below
6000 feet.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains below 6000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.