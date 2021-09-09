Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 1:05PM PDT until September 9 at 1:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 145 PM PDT.

* At 104 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern

Johnson Valley, or 17 miles northeast of Onyx Summit, moving

northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Johnson Valley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.