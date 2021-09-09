Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 1:19PM PDT until September 9 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 200 PM PDT.

* At 119 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over I-15 Between

Victorville And Barstow, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Hwy 247 Between

Lucerne Valley And Barstow and Helendale.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.