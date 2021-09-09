Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 1:47 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 1:47PM PDT until September 9 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 245 PM PDT.

* At 146 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of
I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Barstow, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and Lenwood.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content