Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 1:47PM PDT until September 9 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 245 PM PDT.

* At 146 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Barstow, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and Lenwood.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.