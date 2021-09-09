Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 2:05PM PDT until September 9 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 205 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of
Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 13 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit,
moving northwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
Riverside County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.