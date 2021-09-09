Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 2:05PM PDT until September 9 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 205 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 13 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit,

moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

Riverside County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.