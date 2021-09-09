Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 2:31PM PDT until September 9 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 330 PM PDT.

* At 231 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joshua Tree

Lake Campground, or near Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 25

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine

Palms Airport, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua

Tree, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley.

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 42 and

83.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.