Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 2:31PM PDT until September 9 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 330 PM PDT.
* At 231 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joshua Tree
Lake Campground, or near Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 25
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine
Palms Airport, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua
Tree, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley.
This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 42 and
83.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
