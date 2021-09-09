Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 2:54PM PDT until September 9 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 253 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hwy 18

Between Running Springs And Big Bear, or 8 miles east of Lake

Arrowhead, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear

Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And

Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 173

Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia and Green Valley Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.