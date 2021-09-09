Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 3:34PM PDT until September 9 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 332 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highland, or
near Redlands, moving northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 320 PM, 50 MPH winds were reported near
San Timoteo Canyon. Pea size hail was reported in Yucaipa.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Loma
Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.