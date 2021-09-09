Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 1:21PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 121 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 100.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.