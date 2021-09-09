Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 12:40PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 1239 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Apple Valley, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And

Barstow, Adelanto, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia, El

Mirage, Mountain View Acres, Oro Grande and Helendale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.