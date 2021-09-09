Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 2:31PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 230 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.