Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 3:25PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Victorville, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Adelanto, El Mirage, Phelan,

Mountain View Acres, Oro Grande and Helendale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.