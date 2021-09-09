Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 3:25PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Victorville, moving northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Adelanto, El Mirage, Phelan,
Mountain View Acres, Oro Grande and Helendale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
