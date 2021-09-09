Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 3:42PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 342 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 10 miles north of Chiriaco Summit,

moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 86 and 98.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.