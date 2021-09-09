Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 5:14PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 514 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 10 miles north of Chiriaco Summit,

moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 83 and 99.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.