Flood Advisory issued September 10 at 1:15PM PDT until September 10 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 115 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, Anza, Borrego Springs, Julian, Warner

Springs, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Borrego Palm

Canyon, Ranchita, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs,

Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Mountain

Center And Anza, Lake Henshaw, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm

Desert, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, S7 – East Grade Rd, Hwy

S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Palomar Mountain,

Aguanga, Mountain Center and Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain

Center.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.